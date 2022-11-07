Drivers heading north on Interstate 5 in Seattle can expect congestion Monday evening due to flooding on the roadway, according to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The water has pooled just north of Mercer Street, and the I-5 southbound onramp from Highway 520 has flooded.
A vehicle stalled in the right lane for about 30 minutes before being moved off to the left shoulder. Drivers are advised to drive with caution or plan alternate routes.
