Drivers heading north on Interstate 5 in Seattle can expect congestion Monday evening due to flooding on the roadway, according to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Traffic is still moving but there is WATER on the roadway. Expect major congestion heading through Seattle. Please use caution 🚧 pic.twitter.com/IyJWfsWSqR — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 8, 2022

The water has pooled just north of Mercer Street, and the I-5 southbound onramp from Highway 520 has flooded.

A vehicle stalled in the right lane for about 30 minutes before being moved off to the left shoulder. Drivers are advised to drive with caution or plan alternate routes.