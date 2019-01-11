It's going to start taking longer to get where you're going, so if you find yourself stuck in viaduct-closure gridlock, fire up these songs we've curated and mellow out. Do you have more tunes to add? We welcome your suggestions.

“Have you found your way around the down and out? I know it must seem long, so long.”

At least, that’s what Dave Grohl said.

With the closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct kicking off a new era for Seattle traffic, it’s going to start taking longer to get where you’re going.

When you find yourself stuck in gridlock and feel your teeth starting to grind together, turn on these tunes and mellow out.

Here are some songs we curated about the viaduct closure. Follow seattletimes on Spotify to download the playlist.

What songs remind you of the viaduct? Share your viaduct-themed song recommendations in the form below, and we may add some to our playlist.