Wednesday's congestion follows two days of easy driving, as snow and ice kept most motorists off the roads.

Cars, buses and trucks filled the new Highway 99 tunnel Wednesday morning, causing northbound slowdowns through its entire 2 miles from Sodo to South Lake Union.

The main choke point was the Mercer Street/I-5 exit, where a one-lane ramp leads to a stoplight. Even with green-light time added, the offramp’s intersection across Dexter Avenue North caused a car lineup to extend into the tunnel. Local transportation officials last month worried about slowdowns there, while added traffic poses safety and congestion challenges in the growing neighborhood.

Traffic in the 8 o’clock hour filled the tube, and as late as 9:45 a.m. the tunnel appeared as “red” low-speed travel in the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) online maps, and code black for stop and go near the south portal. But many segments of I-5 and I-405 fared worse.

Wednesday was the first full-volume commute since the tunnel opened just after midnight Monday morning, followed by snow and ice that kept most motorists off the roads for two days.

“It’s going to take a while for a new normal to happen,” said Bart Treece, spokesman at the WSDOT traffic control center in Shoreline. Drivers are trying new lanes for the first time, he emphasized. From the control-center screens, traffic engineers saw some motorists making last-second lane changes that caused others behind them to brake and slow, he said.

Drivers continuing north toward the Aurora Bridge were immediately able to regain 40 mph speeds in the Aurora Avenue North mainline, after leaving the tunnel.

The new four-lane tunnel, with its interchanges on the downtown fringes, rearranges the Highway 99 congestion points. The Mercer exit in particular performs quadruple duty — helping drivers go crosstown to I-5; delivering commuters to booming South Lake Union; serving part of the Interbay, Uptown, and Seattle Center drivers that formerly exited at Western Avenue off the old Alaskan Way Viaduct; and handling new trips that backtrack from the Mercer exit south toward downtown.

Traffic patterns will change again sometime next week, when another northbound exit opens to First Avenue South at the stadiums. That path also leads to the waterfront and I-90.

Private transit traveled through the tunnel Wednesday, a camera screen-grab posted by KIRO Radio showed. Amazon told The Seattle Times that as of last week it was considering options for its private buses.

King County Metro will consider future tunnel routes once demand settles down, but not until the 2021 budget cycle at the soonest, service-development director Bill Bryant said last week.

Still, that didn’t stop one Metro driver from mistakenly taking a Route 120 coach through the tunnel shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday. The bus from White Center and Delridge went through the tunnel instead of using Fourth Avenue South and the Sodo busway toward downtown, a rider tweeted to Metro, prompting the agency to apologize.

Other buses in the area moved easily in the busway, including the C Line trip taking only 25 minutes from Alaska Junction to Seneca Street.