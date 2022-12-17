The Seattle Department of Transportation will close through traffic along Shilshole Avenue Northwest under the Ballard Bridge starting Monday as it begins construction to make the bike lanes there safer for bicyclists.

The enhancements will help make the existing bike lanes more clear to people, allowing bicyclists to cross the railroad tracks under the bridge safely, city officials said.

During construction, which could last up to three days, the impacted section of Shilshole Avenue Northwest will be local access only. All other drivers and bicyclists should follow detour signs and use Northwest 46th Street one block north.

The current bike lane guides bike riders to cross the train tracks at a right angle so bike wheels don’t get stuck in the rails.

As part of the safety enhancement, unused pavement next to the bike lanes and tracks will be replaced with gravel “in order to make the correct route even more apparent,” according to a department traffic advisory Friday.

Additional safety improvements are planned for this same stretch of road next year, including aligning the bike lanes to the south of the bridge support columns, adding fencing along the train tracks, and installing lights under the bridge.

“This will be a more comfortable and intuitive layout for people riding bikes, guiding them to cross the train tracks at a safe angle,” the department stated.

The Ballard Bridge’s right southbound lane will be closed Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. as SDOT workers replace the 70-year-old traffic gate. The sidewalk will be open most of the time during construction, according to officials.