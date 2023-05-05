Drivers should expect delays in Seattle all weekend, as the Mariners and Kraken return home and several transportation projects continue across the city.

After completing a three-game sweep of the Oakland A’s, the Mariners are back in town to play the rival Houston Astros at 7:10 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Park. They’ll also face the Astros at 6:40 p.m. Saturday and 1:10 p.m. Sunday.

On Sunday, the Kraken will return to Climate Pledge Arena to play the Dallas Stars at 6:40 p.m. in the third game of the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal.

Meanwhile, Washington State Department of Transportation crews will return to a project to expand northbound Interstate 5 near Seneca Street, working around the clock Saturday and Sunday to add sign bridges.

Morning! Looks like a rainy Friday to lead us into a busy weekend with lots of events happening. Let's get there safely. Please slow down, give each other room, stay alert and if you're driving be sure your headlights are on. — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) May 5, 2023

As sports fans descend on Seattle, crews will reduce the northbound lanes of I-5 between Yesler Way and Highway 520. Traffic disruptions to the collector and distributor ramp and mainline lanes traveling through downtown will include:

Lane reductions in the mainline northbound I-5 and the collector and distributor lanes from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

Mainline northbound I-5 lane closures between Dearborn and Madison streets. All traffic will be diverted into the collector and distributor lanes, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday

Continued northbound lane reductions while crews work on the collector and distributor ramp and mainline I-5 lanes from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

WSDOT crews will also continue repairs on the northbound Highway 99 onramp from the West Seattle Bridge after a large hole opened on the ramp Tuesday night.

Crews will prepare Friday for the next phase of repairs, as concrete is scheduled for delivery Saturday, the department said on Twitter.

Drivers heading north from the West Seattle Bridge should seek alternate routes, like northbound Interstate 5.

Beneath the city, Sound Transit will continue running fewer trains through downtown Seattle due to emergency maintenance at Westlake Station.

Trains are running every 15 to 20 minutes at all stations, according to Sound Transit, and travelers should consider taking the bus or other transportation alternatives.