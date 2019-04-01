As part of construction to extend light rail from Seattle to the Eastside, crews will shut down a portion of westbound Interstate 90 on Monday night.

Sound Transit will completely close westbound I-90 between Bellevue Way Southeast and Interstate 405 to safely disassemble and move a crane across the freeway lanes. This crane, known as a traveler, has been lifting and positioning concrete segments, which are fastened together to form the future train bridge from Mercer Island into Bellevue.

Ramps will begin to close at 8 p.m. Monday. The full closure of I-90 will last from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday. Partial westbound freeway closures, with at least one lane available, are expected the next three nights.

Drivers will be detoured Monday night onto northbound I-405 to exit at Southeast Eighth Street, turn west on Eighth, then return to I-90 via 112th Avenue Southeast and Bellevue Way Southeast. Ramps from Bellevue Way Southeast to I-90 will remain open.

Trucks more than 10,000 pounds are required to travel farther on I-405, then use I-5 or other routes to reach Seattle, instead of local streets near Mercer Slough wetlands.

Service between Seattle, Mercer Island, Bellevue and Overlake, financed by ST2 sales-tax measures, is scheduled to open in 2023.

Sound Transit encourages motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach destinations. Weather or other unforeseen issues may affect dates and closure times.