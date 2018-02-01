I-5 lane closures will allow crews to replace green overhead signs near Green Lake and Lake Union, the Washington State Department of Transportation says.

A succession of overnight lane closures starting Saturday on Interstate 5 will create possible slowdowns for drivers in Seattle.

Work crews will replace green overhead signs near Green Lake and Lake Union, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Crews will change sign and arrow positions so they’re directly above the lanes they describe, where lane stripes have shifted over the years. Lettering will be more reflective, said spokeswoman Nicole Daniels.

• Saturday night starting at 9 p.m., northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane by midnight, between Northeast 70th Street and Northeast 85th Street, and adjacent ramps, near Green Lake. They will reopen at 7 a.m.

• On Sunday through Wednesday nights, southbound I-5 will be narrowed starting at 9 p.m., to one lane by midnight from Boylston Avenue East to the Mercer Street exit, including closure of the exit by 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m., and all ramps will open by 5 a.m.

• On Thursday night, Feb. 8, and Friday night, Feb. 9, overnight closures start at 9 p.m. to reduce southbound I-5 to two lanes by 11 p.m., from Boylston to Mercer. All lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m.

Express lanes will remain open Saturday overnight, but not during weeknights, Daniels said.

In other traffic updates, Sound Transit will run extended service to the Katy Perry concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Tacoma Dome. That includes post-concert Route 594 express buses on standby, for fans returning to Seattle. Light rail between the Tacoma Dome and downtown Tacoma will run until 11:48 p.m.

Thousands of visitors will fill streets near the Seattle Boat Show all weekend at South Lake Union, Bell Harbor Marina and the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Sodo. Free parking and shuttle buses are available for ticket-holders.