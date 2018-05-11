Travel will be reduced to two lanes on northbound Interstate 5 beginning Friday at 8 p.m. and extending until Monday at 5 a.m. between the West Seattle Bridge exit and Olive Way.

Drivers traveling in the Seattle-Bellevue area should prepare for slower trips as crews restrict lanes along Interstate 5 during another weekend of repair and resurfacing work.

From 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday into Saturday and Saturday into Sunday, only one lane will be open.

The work was rescheduled from the end of April because of rain.

Crews are repaving 13 miles of concrete and asphalt, and installing 37 new bridge-expansion joints.

Several ramps on northbound I-5 will also be closed, including:

• The offramp to Seneca Street.

• The ramps from northbound I-5 into the express lane.

• The westbound Interstate 90 offramp to northbound I-5.

• The eastbound I-90/Edgar Martinez Drive offramp to northbound I-5.

• The Dearborn Street onramp to northbound I-5.

• The University Street onramp to northbound I-5

The Cherry Street onramp to northbound I-5 will only be open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Traffic entering I-5 will have to merge left.

All northbound lanes will be closed the weekends of May 18-22 and June 1-4, from the West Seattle Bridge to Yesler Way.

The work is a continuation of I-5 resurfacing that started last year on a section of freeway that had not been repaved since it was built in the 1960s.

WSDOT suggests travelers use Interstate 405 and I-90 as well as highways 99, 509 and 599 as alternatives.

Updated traffic information is available through WSDOT’s traffic app and on its Twitter feed.