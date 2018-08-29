Repairs and patching have been underway all year on parts of the landmark two-level bridge, which was built in 1965. More than a quarter-million vehicles pass there per day.

Traffic on southbound Interstate 5 will be jammed all afternoon and through the evening commute because of a hole in the concrete deck of the Ship Canal Bridge.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports a 5-mile traffic snarl and is telling drivers to use other routes or cancel trips. The hole, discovered around 12:30 p.m., is in the center-right lane and will be temporarily patched, said spokeswoman Ally Barrera, at the state traffic-control center in Shoreline. The two right lanes of the four-lane southbound side were closed as the afternoon commute began.

Besides delaying drivers, several buses will be late heading into downtown to pickup commuters for Lynnwood and Everett routes, transit agencies warned.

Repairs and patching have been underway all year on the landmark two-level bridge, which was built in 1965. More than a quarter-million vehicles pass there per day.

“The bridge is quite old and it’s taking a lot of wear and tear,” Barrera said.

“We do have plans to do a complete deck rebuild, but we don’t have funds available until 2026,” she said.

The deck is unlikely to survive that long without constant repairs, so it will be up to lawmakers to decide whether their Connecting Washington program — which includes some $9 billion in highway budgets funded by an 11.9-cent gas-tax hike in 2015 and 2016 — should be altered to protect the state’s most critical span.

Other major work has caused weekend closures this summer in Sodo, with occasional Ship Canal Bridge repairs done concurrently.

Field workers have made some cuts in the concrete to examine the area but haven’t reported yet on what triggered the pavement breakdown. It’s unclear whether old concrete or a recent patch failed, said Barrera. A WSDOT picture shows exposed rebar and more than one shade of pavement.