Expect a more difficult downtown commute Friday evening as singers block streets around Westlake Center for Seattle’s annual Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition.

Sections of Pine Street and Fifth Avenue will be closed as 9,000 people, including dozens of caroling teams and fans, descend on downtown for the competition that runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

King County Metro plans service changes for buses that typically pick up passengers in the downtown area.

Detours for King County Metro routes 7, 10, 11, 47, 49, 252, 255, 257, 311 and Sound Transit Route 545 will start at 6 p.m. and end around midnight.

Money raised from the event benefits the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank, which offer free meals, free groceries and one-on-one counseling to homeless and lower-income residents in Seattle.