Crews will reduce southbound I-5 to a single lane Wednesday and Thursday night between Spokane Street and the Corson-South Michigan Street exit for emergency pothole repairs.

Travel on Interstate 5 in both directions will be limited beginning Wednesday night through early Monday as crews conduct emergency pothole repairs and additional planned repaving.

Crews will reduce southbound I-5 to a single lane nightly between Spokane Street and the Corson-South Michigan Street exit to repair potholes that developed recently, said Tom Pearce, spokesman for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Lanes will close at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and reopen at 4:30 a.m. the next day.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, Sabey Corp., Seattle Children’s hospital and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane again near Spokane Street from Friday at 8:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Scheduled maintenance work as part of WSDOT’s Revive I-5 program on northbound I-5 may also cause backups this weekend.

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the northbound offramp to the West Seattle Bridge, Columbian Way and Spokane Street will be closed for paving.

On Saturday at 3 p.m., the northbound offramp to Seneca Street will close so crews can repair expansion joints.

The ramps will reopen Monday at 5 a.m. No lanes will be reduced on northbound I-5 as part of the work.

All work is weather dependent.

The work is a continuation of I-5 resurfacing that started this past year on a section of freeway that had not been repaved since it was built in the 1960s.

The $51.2 million project is designed preserve existing roadway at the worst sections of I-5.

The final weekend of planned work is scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14, weather permitting, Pearce said.

Updated traffic information is available through WSDOT’s traffic app and on its Twitter feed.

WSDOT will send out email alerts if weather alters the closures.