Sections of Pine Street will be closed and Fifth Avenue is expected to experience heavy traffic as dozens of caroling teams sing on downtown Seattle street corners in and around Westlake Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Traffic may jam downtown Friday night as carolers take to the streets for Seattle’s annual Figgy Pudding event.

The event causes service changes for buses, particularly Community Transit routes to Snohomish County that typically pick up in the downtown area.

Detours for routes 412, 424, 435 and all 500s will begin at 4:30 p.m. King County Metro routes 7, 10, 11, 47, 49 and Sound Transit Route 545 will be rerouted.

Money raised from the event goes toward the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank, which offer free meals, free groceries, and one-on-one counseling to homeless and lower-income residents in Seattle.

Carolers competing for Best Choral, Most Creative and People’s Choice Awards will compete in a singoff on the Figgy Main Stage at 6 p.m.