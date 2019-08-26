Tolls will be charged in the new Highway 99 tunnel starting Nov. 9, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Monday.

Rates will vary by time of day, from an afternoon-peak rate of $2.25 each direction down to $1.50 at morning peaks and $1 weekends.

Patty Rubstello, WSDOT urban mobility director, urged motorists to avoid hassles by obtaining a Good to Go transponder now, through the state toll website at GoodtoGo.com. In a limited offer, WSDOT is waiving the $5 startup fee for about 45,000 passes, if drivers affirm online they’ll use those in the tunnel.

Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and Seattle Children’s hospital. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

Vehicle owners who already have a pass for WSDOT’s four other toll corridors may use those in the new tunnel without taking further actions. Instead of toll booths, the tunnel portals contain overhead detectors and cameras to record passing vehicles. Drivers who lack a GoodtoGo pass account are billed by mail at a surcharge of $2 per trip.

WSDOT is moving ahead with the new toll charges — likely diverting some traffic onto surface roads — despite the fact other corridors remain at the breaking point during the so-called Seattle Squeeze.

Seventh Avenue North (the former Aurora Avenue North) is still only two lanes during its rebuild near Denny Way; the city’s new bus lanes linking the waterfront to Columbia Street won’t be finished until January; and Sound Transit this winter will reduce capacity for 10 weeks, while connecting its future Eastside tracks to Seattle tracks at International District/Chinatown Station.

Advertising

On the other hand, the city says it expects to maintain two lanes open each direction on waterfront Alaskan Way by September, now that viaduct demolition is nearly complete and crews no longer need to take road space there. In addition, the right lane of northbound Highway 99 in Sodo will revert to bus-only soon, as was the case in 2012-18, said Heather Marx, downtown mobility director for the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Tunnel traffic has reached 80,000 daily drivers, about the same as the Alaskan Way Viaduct from 2012-18, but less than the 105,000 or so the viaduct carried in its heyday, when there were six lanes and downtown exits.

Tolls were required by the Legislature when members approved the deep-bore tunnel in 2009, so that Seattle-area drivers would contribute $400 million toward the $2.8 billion state cost, exceeding the cost of a new elevated roadway. But that goal was peeled back later to $200 million, as state executives recognized that diversion would bring central Seattle to a standstill. Besides partly covering the construction costs, the tolls would raise additional money for tunnel maintenance.