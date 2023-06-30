By
Toll rates for the Highway 520 bridge are set to increase Saturday.

Weekday rates for two-axle vehicles will increase between $0.20 and $1.10 depending on the time of day. The peak periods, when the highest rates are charged, are expanding to 7-10 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Previously, the peak periods were between 7-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Peak prices are $4.50 for those with a Good To Go pass and $6.50 for those paying by mail.

On the weekends, rates will increase 20 cents and 40 cents, depending on times. The new peak rate of $3.05 for those with a Good to Go pass and $5.05 for paying by mail will fall between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The Washington State Transportation Commission adopted the new rates at a hearing in August 2021.

