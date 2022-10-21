In an effort to protect people in South Seattle crosswalks, safety managers are putting more sound into Sound Transit by increasing trains’ bell volume when they enter a station.

Train bells that pealed at 80 decibels will sound at 90 decibels this month.

Collisions with cars or pedestrians have averaged about one per month since the Link 1 Line opened in 2009. A louder train alert may cut through the distractions of traffic noise, music or personal screens that compete for attention.

The six-month pilot project is geared mainly toward Martin Luther King Jr. Way South, which has three surface stations. But louder bells will ring at any of 19 tunneled, elevated and at-grade stops from Northgate to Angle Lake, and where trains cross street intersections.

“There’s definitely a need to make people hear us and get people’s attention,” said David H. Wright, Sound Transit chief safety officer.

Pumping up the volume is among the easiest solutions Sound Transit can try, as it chooses from a menu of 53 potential safety changes being studied. Other ideas include lowering the 35 mph cruising speed of trains, pavement lights that flash when trains near major intersections, or small gates that block left-turning cars until drivers get a green arrow.

Of 168 train-involved collisions from spring 2009 to spring 2022, a total of 30 involved pedestrians who stepped into a train crossing, and four involved people wandering or lying on the tracks, according to a Seattle Times review of crash reports. Metro operators have also reported scores of near-hits. Because of the lean layout of median stations, it’s impossible to be sure whether a person will pivot toward the station platform or step across the tracks until it’s too late to stop a train.

This spring, a train hit a woman in a crosswalk at Othello Station as she walked toward the tracks while using her cellphone. In past years, a bicyclist in a non-injury crash was wearing headphones, while an injured pedestrian told investigators she never heard the decelerating train, collision reports said.

An 80-decibel sound is comparable to an alarm clock, or city traffic; 90 decibels resembles a hair dryer, truck, or motorcycle, according to a Western Washington University guide.

Headphone use is more commonplace than when the line opened in 2009, hence a need for louder warnings, said Marshall Maurer, director of Link transportation. Costs are near zero, except a half-hour of labor per railcar to adjust their control consoles, he said. The bell sounds emanate from a speaker above the cab window.

Train operators can still resort to louder horns when people don’t clear the trackway, or during emergency stops. And on any given day, passengers can hear operators blast their horns as many as 13 times leaving Sodo Station, a nonresidential area where people step toward the tracks from many angles.

There have already been other tweaks, such as new illuminated signs that read “Another Train Coming” when north- and southbound trains converge at a station.

Street scenes

The busiest pedestrian crossroads is Othello Station, where on Tuesday morning some trains were louder, while others were not adjusted yet. Some operators tapped the thumb-activated bell button for one ding, while others followed the operating rule that prescribes three dings or more. One train sounded eight times.

“With it being louder, you can know the train is on its way,” said neighbor Ervin Lawson, who rides a train-bus combination three or four days a week to Beacon Hill. “People are inundated [by] whatever they are focused on, not properly attentive, and nearly hit by a train.”

Angelique Melvin, commuting to her waterfront retail job, wears her headphones to the station, but says she can hear train bells. “I just don’t cross when I see the train coming,” she said. Melvin said louder bells will help, because so many people listen to music around the crosswalks, often with noise-canceling headphones.

A gray squawk box above the station entrance provides a separate speaker that blasts noise in all directions when trains arrive.

“They’re already quite loud, and you’re able to hear them from a 10-minute walk away,” said Theodoric Greenleaf, taking the train to the University of Washington. “Don’t get me wrong, I love safety technologies, but this one seems a tad unnecessary, given how loud it already is.” However, Greenleaf said he approves of a low-cost test.

The train-mounted speakers are aimed forward, so people must be near the tracks to notice full volume.

Sound Transit is unaware of similar tests by peer agencies, spokesperson John Gallagher said. Officials here rely on rail operators to report near collisions and their experiences, to create before-and-after comparisons.

Train bells are exempt from city of Seattle noise regulations, said Bryan Stevens, Department of Construction and Inspections spokesperson. The relevant municipal code allows “warning devices or alarms not operated continuously for more than 30 minutes per incident.”

Washington state’s industrial safety code requires hearing protection or noise reduction if workers experience 85 decibels for sustained periods, a more severe exposure than intermittent bells.

Brian Sherlock, safety specialist for the Amalgamated Transit Union, said he’s unaware of bell noise experiments by other North American agencies. Since volume declines with the square of distance, bell sounds disperse, he said. “Light stimuli are far better.”

In the mid-2010s, King County Metro test-drove 90-decibel “talking buses” from which a high-pitched female voice warned people, in English and Spanish, not to step toward a turning articulated bus. Portland Tri-Met also tried them. “The noise made operators and residents near affected intersections crazy with little benefit,” Sherlock recalled.

Down the line

During national Rail Safety Week in late September, transit staff talked to people at the stations and passed out souvenirs. The slogan “Look Both Ways” will soon be painted on walkways next to track crossings, Wright said.

A joint team of Sound Transit, Metro (which operates the light rail 1 Line) and SDOT is still studying the 53 safety concepts. A comprehensive report about local options, costs and consequences won’t be published until the first or second quarter of 2023, said Wright. Many are based on new or pilot Los Angeles Metro projects.

“There’s always going to be some risks in running the trains. The only way to eliminate that risk is not run trains,” Wright said.

Among ideas getting a serious look, the most expensive are full road and pedestrian crossing gates. These require roughly $1 million per intersection, but Sound Transit’s costs would be higher because of its tight medians. The agency needs to either remove road lanes or buy private property at each spot to make room for gates.

A complete grade separation, to move the tracks overhead or underground, would require well over $1 billion plus neighborhood construction hassles. It’s not being explored by Sound Transit.