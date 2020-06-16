People are beginning to walk, run and roll on a new Burke-Gilman Trail segment in Ballard, following two decades of plans and disputes over where to build the so-called “missing link” of Seattle’s cross-city corridor. This part of the 1.4-mile, $26.4 million Ballard project passes the National Nordic Museum, between the Ballard Locks and 24th Avenue Northwest. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) intends to build future phases along Shilshole Avenue Northwest and Northwest 45th Street, completing its trail link to the Ballard Bridge.