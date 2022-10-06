Construction crews will block freeway ramps between I-90 and southbound I-5 near the Seattle sports stadiums this weekend, as a two-year expansion joint replacement project continues.

Lane reductions begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and should end by 5 a.m. Monday.

Drivers passing through downtown should stay to the left side. The right-side collector distributor lanes will be closed off before they reenter I-5, so traffic must either exit east toward I-90 and Bellevue, or use the Dearborn, Fourth Avenue South, or Airport Way exits.

In addition, the I-5 offramp to the West Seattle Bridge and Columbian Way will close overnight from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday. Workers will replace a safety barrier damaged in a recent crash, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced.

Closures may occur with short notice on Highway 2 west of Stevens Pass, where an unstable tree from the Bolt Creek fire caused a sudden shutdown Wednesday.

Travelers are encouraged to check the @wsdot_traffic Twitter feed or refer to the statewide traffic conditions map at st.news/traffic-conditions.