A voter-approved measure to slash car-tab taxes is on hold while Seattle and others argue their legal case against the initiative, a King County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday.

Judge Marshall Ferguson issued an order halting implementation of Initiative 976, the voter-approved measure to cut car-tab taxes that was set to take effect Dec. 5. The order instructs the state to continue collecting car-tab taxes and distributing that money to the government agencies that use the fees.

The initiative attempted to lower many vehicle registration fees to $30, roll back car-tab taxes that fund Sound Transit and do away with local car-tab fees. It was the latest effort of longtime anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, who has decried the lawsuit against the initiative.

Seattle, King County, the Garfield County Transportation Authority and a handful of other groups sued over the measure, claiming it violates the state Constitution and should be put on hold while the legal fight plays out because they would experience immediate harm.

The groups argued their case before Ferguson Tuesday. Lawyers for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office defended the measure.

