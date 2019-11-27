A voter-approved measure to slash car-tab taxes is on hold while Seattle and others argue their legal case against the initiative, a King County Superior Court judge ruled Wednesday.

Judge Marshall Ferguson issued an order temporarily halting implementation of Initiative 976, the voter-approved measure to cut car-tab taxes that was set to take effect Dec. 5. The order instructs the state to continue collecting car-tab taxes and distributing that money to the government agencies that use the fees.

I-976, approved by 53% of voters statewide, attempted to lower many vehicle registration fees to $30, roll back car-tab taxes that fund Sound Transit and do away with local car-tab fees. It was the latest effort of longtime anti-tax activist Tim Eyman, who has denounced the lawsuit against the initiative as a “slap in the face” to voters.

Seattle, King County, the Garfield County Transportation Authority and a handful of other groups sued over the measure, claiming it violates the state Constitution and should be put on hold while the legal fight plays out. The groups said they would experience immediate harm from cuts to transit service and other programs.

The Washington State Attorney General’s Office is defending the voter-approved measure.

In the order Wednesday, the judge said the groups challenging the initiative had shown they were likely to prevail on part of their constitutional challenge, in which they argue the ballot title language voters saw was misleading.

That title language, written by the state Attorney General’s Office, said I-976 would repeal, reduce or remove authority for certain vehicle taxes and limit annual car-tab fees to $30 “except voter-approved charges.”

In fact, voter-approved charges would only be allowed in certain future cases, and the initiative would repeal cities’ authority to charge local car-tab taxes regardless of whether they are voter-approved.

“In other words, all existing voter approved charges are apparently extinguished by I-976, even though the ballot title suggests that all voter approved charges, past or future, survive I-976,” the judge wrote in the order.

The order is not the final word on whether the title was misleading, but an indication that the groups might win on that issue. The order notes that it is not “a foregone conclusion” that the judge will strike down the initiative on those grounds.

The state has countered that an initiative’s title can be general as long as it alerts voters to the topics included in the measure so they can look deeper.

In the order, the judge weighs the harm of collecting taxes the initiative attempted to cut against cutting those taxes but courts later determining the measure was unconstitutional.

If the measure is allowed to take effect but later struck down, it would be essentially impossible to collect the car-tab taxes that went unpaid during that time, he writes. But if it is put on hold and later upheld, drivers could receive refunds from the state.

Although the judge noted that voters who backed the measure “justifiably expect” that their car-tabs will be reduced, he said it would do more harm to cut taxes that could never be recovered if the measure is struck down. The case could stretch on for “potentially years,” he wrote.

If I-976 took effect, it would result in “actual and substantial injury” to Seattle and others, the judge found.

Seattle car-tab fees help fund King County Metro. Without those funds, the agency says it would be forced to cut service starting in March, but decisions about those cuts must be made by Dec. 9, according to Metro. State car-tab fees fund, among other things, the state’s multimodal account, which helps pay for some transit projects.

Eyman has questioned the state’s defense of the initiative. He confronted lawyers for the Attorney General’s Office after the proceedings Tuesday, arguing they failed to vigorously defend the measure. “You blew it,” Eyman told Solicitor General Noah Purcell.

The same office is pursuing a lengthy campaign finance lawsuit against Eyman in which he faces a potential lifetime ban on managing or directing the finances of a political committee. Eyman argues the office should recuse itself from defending his initiative.

In a statement Wednesday, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Eyman’s “outburst in court was wildly inappropriate, and it hurt our chances of successfully defending the people’s initiative.”

“We will continue working to defend the will of the voters,” Ferguson said.