A driver hit three pedestrians on Rainier Avenue South on Tuesday afternoon.

The three people — a boy about 10 years old, a 16-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman — were taken to the hospital in stable condition, Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said.

The Fire Department received the call around 1:30 p.m. for a collision at Rainier Avenue South and South Graham Street.

The collision briefly blocked the northbound lanes of Rainier Avenue South, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

No other information was immediately available.