The West Seattle Bridge will close Monday at 7 p.m. possibly for months while crews fix cracks that have continued despite city repairs, officials said.

It is the city’s busiest street, carrying over 100,000 cars and about 25,000 transit riders in normal weekdays — before the coronavirus epidemic cut traffic in half last week.

Sam Zimbabwe, city transportation director, said that even after weeks of engineering, the repairs require additional time beyond that. He said a combination of stricter federal bridge standards issued last year, along with continued deterioration, led to a deep city inspection last week and Monday’s decision to close off all traffic.

Water and air were penetrating through cracks in the girders that support the arched deck, so contamination reached reinforcing steel, officials said.

Drivers will have to detour from the bridge, for instance using the First Avenue South Bridge and Michigan Street to reach Interstate 5.

The low-level bridge will remain open for transit, freight and emergency vehicles only.