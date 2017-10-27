For one final weekend this year, northbound traffic on Interstate 5 will be crammed into only two lanes in Tukwila to allow maintenance.

The job goes from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Previous lane closures have caused traffic jams beginning near Federal Way, and spillover slowdowns at Highway 518 and I-405.

However, drivers this weekend will be able to exit from northbound I-5 into northbound Highway 599, another option to reach Seattle.

Crews will replace steel expansion joints on the Duwamish River bridge with epoxy joints, designed to better withstand water and vibration.

After that, there will be occasional overnight lane closures through the fall and winter.

Major shutdowns for the state’s $31 million #ReviveI5 program resume next year and continue north. About four miles of the freeway were repaved during several weekends this year.

Travelers are urged to allow extra time. A Huskies football game Saturday at 12:30 p.m., against UCLA, and a Seahawks game at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, against Houston, will add traffic.

Football fans could also board Link light rail from the three stations in Tukwila and SeaTac, and get off at either Husky Stadium, or at International District/Chinatown and Stadium stations to reach CenturyLink Field for the Seahawks game.