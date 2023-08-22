Sound Transit’s long-awaited Tacoma Hilltop Link Extension, which serves two neighborhoods and two medical centers high above downtown, is ready to roll Sept. 16, complete with speeches and swag.

Voters approved the 2.4-mile corridor in 2008, as part of the regional ST2 package of rail, park-ride garage, and bus projects. The project finished a year late and $65 million over budget, totaling $283 million, largely because builders were slowed by unpredicted underground utilities. This new trackway, combined with the 2003 segment between downtown and Tacoma Dome Station, has been renamed the T Line.

Seven new stations link downtown arts venues to the Stadium District, Wright Park, Tacoma General Hospital, St. Joseph Medical Center, and growing numbers of both market-rate and affordable apartments in the Hilltop neighborhood, a historically Black and low-income community undergoing gentrification.

The line surmounts central Tacoma’s steep slope by climbing north of downtown, followed by a U-turn into Martin Luther King, Jr. Way South. The project includes five new Brookville streetcars, manufactured in Pennsylvania, that each provide 26 seats, or 100-rider capacity when packed.

T Line fares will be $2 per ride, or $4 for day passes starting Sept. 16, after the downtown line operated at zero fare. Staff will be in “education mode” to help people understand how to pay, and low-income riders will be helped to obtain ORCA Lift farecards for $1 per trip, said spokesperson David Jackson. Youth ages 18 and younger will ride free.

Trains will operate weekdays from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturdays from 7:20 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Trains will run 12 minutes apart from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 20 minutes apart other hours and Sundays, said a Sound Transit announcement Monday. A starting time Sept. 16 is not set.

Advertising

Opening-day festivities include a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting, and dance performances, at the Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (TUPAC), at 1105 MLK Way South. Posters, maps, temporary and permanent art pieces, and a digital scavenger hunt are planned.

The Hilltop Extension is officially projected to add between 2,000 and 4,000 daily passengers. The downtown line usually carried 3,000 to 4,000 people per day before the pandemic, then ridership fell by half.

A third phase is supposed to extend 3½ miles west, to Tacoma Community College, by 2041.