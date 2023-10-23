Tacoma closed the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge Friday after a recommendation from the Federal Highway Administration.

The administration recommended closing the bridge to all vehicles immediately, the city said in an online news release. The bridge is closed to bicycle and pedestrian traffic as well, the city said. The detour route takes travelers onto Lincoln Avenue to cross the Puyallup River.

Bridges must have complete load ratings, which measure how well they can hold a certain weight based on their current condition. The most recent load rating for the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge was conducted in 2019. Because of the unknown condition of the non-redundant steel tension members and connections, the 2019 rating cannot be considered complete, the city said.

🚧 The Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge in #Tacoma is recommended for immediate closure by the @USDOTFHWA. This precautionary measure ensures safety as non-redundant steel tension members and the bridge completes inspection and necessary load updates. ➡https://t.co/scoSfCnsfQ pic.twitter.com/WWSUbhcekl — City of Tacoma (@CityofTacoma) October 21, 2023

The bridge will remain closed until parts are cleaned and inspected and the load rating is updated if necessary, the city said.

People with questions about work on the bridge can contact Project Engineer Steve Carstens in the city’s Public Works Department at scarstens@cityoftacoma.org or 253-591-5263.