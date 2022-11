The driver of an SUV that went over a barrier onto Highway 18 and crashed Thursday morning has died.

One lane of northbound Highway 167 is closed. The eastbound Highway 18 offramp to Highway 167 is partially blocked as Washington State Patrol investigates, WSDOT said on Twitter.

The SUV driver was on Highway 167 and went over the barrier onto Highway 18, colliding with a semitruck. The driver of the SUV was ejected and died at the scene, according to Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter.