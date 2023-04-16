Sound Transit’s University of Washington light-rail station near Husky Stadium is closed due to the discovery of a “suspicious package,” the agency said on Twitter early Sunday afternoon.

Trains will not be running between the nearby U District Station and the Capitol Hill Station, causing “significant service delays.” Sound Transit is setting up a “bus bridge” between the two, the agency said, to shuttle stranded passengers.

The Mariners are playing a game Sunday afternoon. Fans who were planning to ride light rail into Stadium Station near T-Mobile Park should expect delays.