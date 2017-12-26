Ferries temporarily stopped loading and unloading while the suspicious package was investigated. The disruption ended at 10:47 a.m. when the package was found to be harmless.

Police and ferry workers evacuated Seattle’s Colman Dock terminal for 35 minutes Tuesday morning after someone put a gift-wrapped box under a Christmas tree in the passenger lobby.

Authorities considered it a “suspicious package” because there is normally nothing under the tree, according to a news release by Trooper Kevin Fortino, of the Washington State Patrol’s homeland-security division. There was also no address label on the box, he said.

Ferries stopped loading people, and arriving ferries were kept out in Puget Sound, while the Seattle police bomb squad investigated.

The incident ended at 10:47 a.m. when the package was found to be harmless, said Ian Sterling, spokesman for Washington State Ferries.

Because of Tuesday’s disruptions, ferry officials will need to discuss whether to install a tree in future seasons, Sterling speculated.

State troopers with dogs frequently comb ferry terminals as routine surveillance against would-be attacks, and the mysterious box was found by one such team Tuesday. The ferry system was slowed this spring by an incident at Edmonds in April, where a stray package with wires in it was spotted by a ferry worker, but bomb dogs found no explosives.