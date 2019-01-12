The viaduct and all of its entrances are closed to all vehicular traffic and pedestrian access.

Dozens of people turned out to watch the sunset Saturday evening from the now-closed Alaskan Way Viaduct before they were shooed off by Seattle police and scolded by transportation officials.

“It really, truly is a safety issue, we don’t want anyone to get hurt,” said Laura Newborn, spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), which shut down the viaduct forever Friday night.

The issue is the viaduct’s short railings, as demolition is underway on the south end, Newborn said.

“Our concern is those ledges are very short, and we have seen people sitting on them, people with kids sitting on them, people doing handstands on them,” Newborn said. “It is very scary and it is not safe.”

The viaduct, a fixture on the Seattle waterfront for 66 years, is being torn down because of earthquake risk. It is being replaced with a tunnel, set to open in February.

The viaduct and all of its entrances are closed to all vehicular traffic and pedestrian access, Newborn said.

But that didn’t stop people from heading onto the structure to enjoy the sunset on an unseasonably warm and beautiful evening, making their way around fences.

WSDOT is evaluating whether increased security will be necessary, Newborn said.