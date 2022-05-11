Bus riders lost 90 minutes to delays, Harbor Island freight trucks idled in a lineup back to Interstate 5, and commuting motorists found extra congestion on detour routes, after the lower West Seattle bridge malfunctioned Wednesday morning.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) blamed the blockage on an electrical issue in a news release. Technical details weren’t immediately available.

The span, built in 1992, uses an unorthodox swing design, where two spans pivot on huge hydraulically-operated cylinders, that move within precise tolerances. In recent years there have also been occasional malfunctions of conventional parts including the roadway gates.

When the low bridge closed, that left zero bridges directly off the West Seattle peninsula where about 100,000 people live. The seven-lane highrise bridge closed March 2020 due to structural cracks, and is supposed to reopen in summer 2022 following repairs, though SDOT has yet to announce a date.

General traffic was already diverted down West Marginal Way Southwest, toward the South Park neighborhood and the First Avenue South drawbridge — a six-mile detour for anyone driving downtown.

Wednesday morning’s snafu gave bus riders a taste of that misery, when King County Metro dispatchers send busy routes C, 120, and others toward that distant bridge instead of the Spokane Street swing bridge.

For instance, a Route C bus with 50 passengers left a stop near the West Seattle Golf Course around 8:25 a.m. and didn’t reach Sodo until 9:50 a.m., even though Metro drivers bypassed a general-traffic lineup and snaked into the queue farther ahead, in the spirit of Washington state’s “yield to buses” law.

Such problems undermine an SDOT strategy, expressed this past week on postcards, to “Flip Your Trip” by taking transit. However, the West Seattle Water Taxi worked smoothly as an alternative Wednesday.

The Spokane St Bridge is experiencing a mechanical issue. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/tx34jWYWYS — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) May 11, 2022

Traffic entering West Seattle is also bottlenecked, and drivers are waiting more than a mile on the detour route.

The Spokane Street Bridge has occasionally malfunctioned over the last two years since the West Seattle’s seven-lane high-rise bridge was closed due to structural cracking.

Engineers at Seattle Department of Transportation, for years, have called for various upgrades to the bridge that are expected to take place soon.