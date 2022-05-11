The Spokane Street Bridge in West Seattle is stuck Wednesday morning due to mechanical issues, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The closed swing bridge was backing up traffic during the morning commute.

In response, King County Metro directed bus drivers to take a 6-mile detour through West Marginal Way to the First Avenue South Bridge, toward downtown.

The Spokane St Bridge is experiencing a mechanical issue. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/tx34jWYWYS — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) May 11, 2022

Traffic entering West Seattle is also bottlenecked, and drivers are waiting more than a mile on the detour route.

The Spokane Street Bridge has occasionally malfunctioned over the last two years since the West Seattle’s seven-lane high-rise bridge was closed due to structural cracking.

Engineers at Seattle Department of Transportation, for years, have called for various upgrades to the bridge that are expected to take place soon.