Lind Avenue Southwest is completely closed in Renton where it runs over Interstate 405. Officials say I-405 is likely to end up closed as well.

The road is shut between Southwest 12th Street and Southwest 16th Street due to structural damage to the overpass, according to the Renton Police Department. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said a truck pulling a backhoe struck the overpass.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.