A woman is in stable condition after she was pinned under a trailer that fell on the Rainier Avenue South and South Dearborn Street bus stop Wednesday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

A semitruck towing two trailers was traveling east on South Dearborn Street when the rear trailer rolled over onto a bus stop, falling on the woman as the truck turned left onto Rainier Avenue South, said David Cuerpo, a spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department.

Another woman waiting at the stop jumped out of the way and sustained minor injuries, he said. Both were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Rainier Avenue South is blocked from South Charles Street to South Jackson Street as officials work to remove the trailer from the road, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The closure is affecting traffic into and out of downtown.

Drivers trying to get onto Rainier Avenue South from Interstate 90 are also impacted, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.