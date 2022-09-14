A stretch of Highway 20, the state’s longest thoroughfare, west of Granite Creek is closed after a landslide washed out part of the roadway Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The highway is closed across the mountain from near the Ross Dam Trailhead to Mazama, Washington, WSDOT said shortly after 7 p.m. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
There was no estimated time for when the highway would reopen.
The mudslides were caused by the evening’s “wild weather,” Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter.
The closure comes as the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic.
