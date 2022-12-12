Stevens Pass will close Tuesday morning for planned avalanche control, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin at 7:30 a.m. Eastbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 58 at Scenic, and westbound traffic will be stopped at milepost 64.5, the summit of Stevens Pass.

Avalanche control work generally takes from 30 minutes to two hours to complete. Drivers should follow WSDOT on Twitter for updates if the closure is extended.

Traction tires are now advised on the pass and oversized vehicles are prohibited.

Highway 2 near Leavenworth closed Saturday because of avalanche danger and later an avalanche in Tumwater Canyon on Saturday night. The highway reopened Sunday afternoon.