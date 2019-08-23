Drivers speeding through work and emergency zones are not only putting workers in danger but could be putting their driving record and pocketbook at risk. The Washington State Patrol plans to conduct statewide emphasis patrols Friday through Sunday enforcing the state’s “Move Over” law.

A ticket for violating this law is $214 and can’t be waived or reduced.

The law requires vehicles coming up on a work or emergency zone to slow down and give those areas some space by changing lanes if possible. Drivers are supposed to reduce their speed to 10 mph under the posted speed limit.

The law was changed last year to include work zones.

Emergency or work-zone drivers need to be aware of:

Emergency vehicles using audible or visual signs.

Tow trucks making use of red lights.

Other vehicles providing roadside assistance using warning lights.

Police vehicle displaying a flashing, blinking, or alternating emergency light.

Stationary or slow moving highway construction or maintenance vehicle, solid waste vehicle, or utility-service vehicle making use of, or flashing, warning lights.

Last year the State Patrol issued 4,764 “Move Over” violations.

Since 2016, 104 patrol cars have been hit on the side of the road, injuring 27 people.