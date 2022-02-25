A host of Sound Transit bus lines will see reduced service starting in March because of ongoing driver shortages plaguing the entire industry, the transit agency said Friday.

At the same time, Sound Transit will restore four trips on the S Line of its Sounder train — two departing from Seattle and two from Tacoma.

Light-rail service will not be affected.

The reduction in bus service is a step in the opposite direction from what Sound Transit board members had hoped to see. In the fall, board members approved service increases beginning in March. But with drivers in short supply, that will no longer happen.

“Changing pandemic conditions and broad employment trends have since resulted in nationwide transit operator shortages, requiring some ST Express trip cancellations and route suspensions,” the agency said in a release Friday.

Eight bus routes will see reduced service:

510 between Everett and Seattle

511 between Ash Way and Northgate

512 between Everett and Northgate

532 between Everett and Bellevue

535 between Lynnwood and Bellevue

The 545 and 550 routes, which run between Seattle and Redmond and Bellevue, respectively, will see wait times between arrivals extended to 10 minutes, up from eight minutes. And the 522 line between Woodinville and Roosevelt will no longer stop at the Green Lake Park and Ride at 65th Street.

Several other lines will see minor adjustments.

Transit ridership across Washington remains depressed when compared to prepandemic levels, down 38% from 2019. Across Sound Transit’s trains and busses, ridership in the month December 2021 was just over 2 million people. It was about 4 million in February 2020.