It will close Wednesday evening, for at least a week, after inspectors discovered a leak of hydraulic fluid.

The Spokane Street Bridge, the lower-level bridge connecting West Seattle to the rest of the city, will shut down Wednesday evening for emergency repairs, and remain closed for at least a week, the Seattle Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon.

Bridge inspectors discovered a hydraulic fluid leak, which if unrepaired could cause severe structural damage, SDOT said.

The swinging bridge must be swung open to determine the extent of the leak, in one of the bridge’s “cylinder seals,” SDOT said.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, Sabey Corp., Seattle Children’s hospital and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

“It’s hoped the repair will be complete by the middle of next week, but that cannot be confirmed until the cylinder is opened and more thoroughly investigated for damage,” the agency wrote.

The bridge, which was built in 1991, is the primary bike route to and from West Seattle. On Wednesday evening only, SDOT will provide van service for bike riders, to cross the parallel West Seattle Bridge.