To repair the broken Spokane Street Bridge, crews from the Seattle Department of Transportation will soon undertake the “mammoth” task of removing one of four, 15,000-pound hydraulic cylinders responsible for turning and opening the bridge for boat traffic, a spokesperson said.

Fixes to a flooded electrical power conduit have already been completed.

Fully repairing the bridge, which has been stuck in the open position since Dec. 23, will likely take months. SDOT is hopeful a temporary fix will allow car traffic back on the bridge — also known as the West Seattle Low Bridge — in the coming days or weeks, but hasn’t provided a firm reopening date. When the bridge first malfunctioned, the department said its closure would last at least two weeks.

The bridge’s closure is particularly disruptive to freight and people riding their bicycles. In response, SDOT said crews will convert curb lanes along parts of West Marginal Way Southwest and First Avenue South into temporary protected bike lanes to make the lengthy southern detour more palatable. The lanes will remain in place until the bridge reopens.

The nearly 500-foot Spokane Street Bridge is a unique creation. Its span rotates 45 degrees to allow industrial maritime traffic to come and go from the Duwamish River below.

To do this, the bridge rests on four hydraulic cylinders that swing the bridge back and forth as many as 1,500 times per year.

Crews had already begun preparations months ago to overhaul all four cylinders, the SDOT spokesperson said. But those “manageable” issues appear to have gotten worse during the recent snow and ice storm, although SDOT stopped short of assigning a direct cause and effect.

“We staff this bridge 24/7 and were closely monitoring this cylinder,” SDOT said in a statement. “We know its current condition is not the same as the manageable issue which existed before the storm.”

One of the cylinders now has “significant” damage and was observed leaking fluid. Repairing the cylinder requires building specific equipment to remove it and haul it away.

When it is successfully removed, crews will attempt to reengineer the bridge so that its eastern side may function on just one cylinder while repairs continue. When that work is complete, it will take the bridge an additional 10 minutes to open and close. SDOT will know the timing of the bridge’s reopening after removing the damaged cylinder.

Issues with the bridge, which was already due for repairs this year, cropped up during the snow and ice storm last month, when the bridge lost power. Using backup generators, SDOT tried to open the crossing, but failed. It was then that crews found the damaged and leaking cylinder. Subsequently, last week’s king tides and heavy rain flooded an underground power conduit, shorting out 500 feet of high-voltage power cables.

All 500 feet have been replaced.

The Spokane Street Bridge was a lifeline for transit, industrial workers and bicyclists while the upper West Seattle Bridge was shuttered for 2 1/2 years for repairs. Like its big sibling above it, crews also patched the lower bridge with epoxy and added carbon wrapping to increase its strength.

In November 2021, the bridge briefly closed because of issues with its hydraulics.

Like many cities, Seattle’s bridges have fallen behind. A 2020 audit found just 29% to be in “good” condition and some of the city’s most important spans in “poor” shape.