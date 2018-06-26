The bridge closed June 20 after an inspector discovered leaking hydraulic fluid, used in the mechanism that allows the bridge to swing open.

The Spokane Street Bridge, the lower-level span connecting West Seattle to the rest of the city, reopened Tuesday afternoon, after it was closed for emergency repairs for six days, the Seattle Department of Transportation said.

The bridge closed June 20 after an inspector discovered leaking hydraulic fluid, which is used in the mechanism that allows the bridge to swing open.

SDOT said the leak was inside the cylinder-machine house, a self-contained area, and that “only a small amount” of hydraulic fluid had leaked. The agency initially estimated that the bridge would be closed for at least a week.

Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter » Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company, Sabey Corp., Seattle Children’s hospital and Ste. Michelle Wine Estates. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

About 15,000 cars use the bridge each weekday and about 1,400 bikes were using it each weekday before the closure. SDOT ran a shuttle service for several days during the closure, to transport cyclists across the taller West Seattle Bridge.