The Spokane Street Bridge, below the West Seattle Bridge, will remain closed to all traffic for at least two weeks while crews work to repair issues with the span’s hydraulic system, the Seattle Department of Transportation has announced.

The swing bridge has been impassable since Friday. But though crews previously believed the issue to be related to a computer system following a power outage, it now appears that components of the bridge that allow it to move for boat traffic need repair.

Travelers should use the upper West Seattle Bridge or ride the King County Water Taxi, which is running expanded, seven-day service. People can also use the First Avenue South bridge near Georgetown.

Crews had previously identified what they believed to be minor issues with the bridge’s hydraulic system and had planned to make repairs in 2023, according to SDOT.

The bridge, which can rotate 45 degrees to allow for passage of boats below, lost power during last week’s ice storm. As it was powering back up, crews identified and fixed what they believed to be an issue with the computer tied to its functionality.

Instead, crews found that previously “manageable” issues with the bridge’s movement had become more severe and that any additional movement could risk long-term damage.

SDOT officials warn they are unsure how long the repairs will take and that the two-week closure was a minimum. Meantime, cars, bikes and pedestrians will not be allowed over the structure; boat traffic below will be allowed to pass.

The Spokane Street Bridge, also known as the West Seattle low-level bridge, was a lifeline when the West Seattle Bridge shuttered for repairs — providing a release valve for transit, bicyclists and nighttime traffic.

The lower bridge also received repairs like its larger sibling above, including carbon wrapping and injection of epoxy into cracks to strengthen the span.

A 2020 audit found that just 29% of Seattle’s bridges were in “good” condition. Some of the city’s most crucial bridges, including the University Bridge, are considered to be in “poor” condition.

The audit found that Seattle should be spending five times what it does on repairs and maintenance. The Seattle City Council approved a plan to increase vehicle licensing fees in the city by $10 to fund more bridge maintenance and efforts to make Seattle’s streets safer.