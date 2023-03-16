Southbound I-5 express lanes will open late Thursday due to a stuck contractor vehicle, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

A bucket truck had a hydraulic failure, the department said. Crews are working to clear the truck.

There is no estimated time for opening the express lanes.

I-5 express lanes help traffic flow during busy travel times and move in the direction that will relieve the most congestion, according to WSDOT. The lanes are open on a daily schedule that changes on weekends and occasionally for major events.

Southbound I-5 express lanes are typically open weekdays from 5 to 11 a.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Northbound I-5 express lanes are typically open weekdays from 11:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. and weekends from 1:45 to 11 p.m.