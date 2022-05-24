All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 are closed on the Ship Canal Bridge after a driver went missing following a two-car rollover collision that occurred around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Traffic is being diverted to express lanes and Northeast 45th Street, but the traffic backup is “a mess,” said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rich Allen.
It is unknown whether the missing driver was ejected into the water or walked off, according to Allen. Harbor Patrol is searching the water, he said.
The driver of the other car has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, he said.
There is no estimated time for reopening the bridge.
“We’d really like to find that driver,” said Allen.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area or to postpone travel.
