Southbound Highway 99 has reopened through Seattle, after a box truck crash closed the roadway for several hours Thursday afternoon.

The truck crashed into a barrier and was hanging over the edge of the Alaskan Way Viaduct near Pioneer Square, according to the Seattle Fire Department. The driver of the truck got out safely.

The left lane remained closed Thursday afternoon as crews repaired the barrier.

Travelers were advised to use alternate routes and expect delays, city officials said.