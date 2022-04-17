Drivers who use South Spokane Street to get to northbound Highway 99 in Seattle will need to take alternate routes for two weeks.

The Washington Department of Transportation will fully close the South Spokane Street and West Seattle Bridge onramp starting Monday at 6 a.m. for crews to repair a hole that is currently patched by a steel plate.

To make permanent repairs, WSDOT said crews will have to break up the concrete around the hole to expose the rebar, which strengthens the concrete under the tensions of vehicles. Once the rebar is repaired, crews will pour concrete in to fill the hole in the deck.

While the repairs take around a week, an additional week — and dry weather — is needed to allow the concrete to cure.

The schedule may change depending on weather, according to WSDOT. A new frontal system Sunday evening is expected to bring more rain to the Seattle area through at least the first half of next week.