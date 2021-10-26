The South Park Bridge over the Duwamish River reopened Tuesday afternoon after crews cleared the road of downed power poles from Sunday’s windstorm, while parts of East Marginal Way South remained closed, Seattle City Light reported.

The utility also announced it had restored power to the last of its customers who were without electricity due to the windstorm. Fifteen crews — about 85 line workers — responded to the outages that affected about 44,000 customers from Sunday night through Monday.

As of 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, around 5,100 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power, a drop from more than 17,000 a day earlier.

The Seattle Department of Transportation received over 175 reports of storm damage including reports of fallen trees and branches blocking roads. Power outages also disrupted traffic signals throughout the city, which impacted traffic, Seattle City Light said.

The South Park Bridge was closed for over two days starting on Sunday afternoon when strong winds knocked out over 15 utility poles and power lines on East Marginal Way South, according to the utility.

Due to damaged traffic signal equipment, East Marginal Way will remain closed southeast of 16th Avenue South. Portions of East Marginal Way that access the bridge are open after being cleared of debris.

According to Seattle City Light, crews were interrupted on Monday afternoon when the wind became too strong for workers to safely stand in elevated buckets during repairs.