Service on Seattle’s South Lake Union streetcar line will be suspended for a week starting Monday to allow for road repairs and to make sidewalks more accessible, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The city will also close Ninth Avenue from Denny Way to Westlake for the next six weeks, SDOT said Friday.

The closures will allow crews to work on sidewalks and public transit stops on Westlake Avenue North and Ninth Avenue North and ensure the facilities are wheelchair accessible and meet Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.

SDOT says construction could last six weeks, depending on weather, and advises commuters and others to plan ahead to avoid delays.

“We appreciate your support and patience during construction while we make it easier for everyone to get around the neighborhood,” SDOT said in a statement.

The South Lake Union line began operating in 2007. The 1.3-mile, seven-stop line links the bustling neighborhood with Seattle’s downtown core.

Ridership plunged during the pandemic. In early 2021, the most recent period for which data is available, the number of daily riders was around 300, or about a quarter of the number from June 2019, according to city data.