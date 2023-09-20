In its run-up to launching an Eastside starter line next spring, Sound Transit discovered loose tiles on the passenger boarding platform of South Bellevue Station, and needs to replace them fast.

Project executives say the 10,000-square-foot retrofit may cost up to $3 million, in time for a grand opening target of March 2024, to open eight stations in Bellevue and Redmond. Sound Transit blames a contractor for tile problems.

“We are replacing all of the tiles, so that we have a durable, safe walking surface for the long term,” Jon Lebo, executive project director for East Link light rail, said in an interview Friday.

He predicted tile removal will begin the week of Sept. 25, and new tiles should be installed in late January or early February, depending on weather and availability of skilled workers.

Surface tiles are a high-profile frustration lately. Yellow edge tiles at Othello and Rainier Beach stations in South Seattle, where service began in 2009, needed to be replaced this summer, a job that reduced light-rail service to 15-minute frequency the last four weeks. That job wrapped up Friday, so trains again come every 10 minutes.

Within the South Bellevue Station, at least one yellow edge tile came loose. The entire set was rated for interior use, with smoother surfaces than the desired outdoor station tiles, Lebo said. In addition, several gray ceramic tiles jammed together as the materials expanded in hot weather, and expansion joints in the surface didn’t absorb the motion, he explained. A slow-motion collision between tiles caused the surface to become uneven.

The station’s upper level provides a central platform, where riders can board either an east- or westbound train, and where any broken tiles would pose an unacceptable tripping hazard.

Shimmick-Parsons Joint Venture, prime contractor for the $364 million, 2.2-mile South Bellevue segment, “disagrees with Sound Transit’s determination of defective work and refuses to complete the necessary repairs,” said a transit staff report issued Thursday.

Irving, Calif.-based Shimmick said Tuesday, in an email from Tonya Sandman, employee experience director: “This matter is a disputed issue between the joint venture and Sound Transit. As such, we are not able to comment until the matter is resolved.”

Shimmick-Parsons already reached substantial completion of its South Bellevue contract last year. Its team and Sound Transit hammered out several disputes over three days of mediation, before the transit board voted to “close out” the contract with added payments Sept. 22, 2022. The $364 million includes $44.6 million total for improvements, claims, soil issues and other costs, according to Sound Transit’s July 2023 capital-projects report.

Nonetheless, Lebo said the tiles are under warranty and a contractor’s performance bond remains in effect, two possible though difficult avenues to reimburse transit taxpayers.

Another firm, Balfour Beatty, will add the South Bellevue retiling to its other Eastside work, and the board’s System Expansion Committee approved a $3 million contract increase Thursday.

Staff promised to seek compensation from Shimmick-Parsons, and Lebo said Friday they’ll consider whether engineering or design companies share financial responsibility.

The whole $3.8 billion, 14-mile corridor — from Redmond Technology Station near Microsoft to the International District/Chinatown Station in Seattle — was approved by voters in 2008 and scheduled to open July 2023, but delayed to spring 2025. Multiple sites have needed rework, the most severe being 5,455 flawed concrete track supports, known as plinths, now being rebuilt in the former express lanes of I-90 by contractor Kiewit-Hoffman.

To give Eastside travelers some benefit for their taxes and patience, Sound Transit board member Claudia Balducci, of Bellevue, persuaded the board and CEO Julie Timm to develop a limited starter line connecting the eight stations already near completion, east of Lake Washington. It would carry an estimated 6,000 daily passengers with two-car trains arriving 10 minutes apart.

South Bellevue Station’s damaged tiles, on the top floor, came to light this summer, while Balfour Beatty was adding tactile surfaces in another walkway nearby, to aid people with disabilities, said Lebo.

“I think it’s very fortunate we discovered this issue before revenue service and that we do have time to make the repairs … without delay,” he said.

In the 14-year history of Sound Transit’s light rail, there are zero reports of tile defects causing people to fall toward an arriving train.