Multiple Sounder south line trains were stalled Tuesday morning after the south line train 1502 out of Lakewood struck a pedestrian, according to Sound Transit.

Train 1502, with a 5:01 a.m. departure from Lakewood, had to stop around 5:30 a.m. south of Sumner Station. The train was on its way to Seattle.

The lines will be closed for the investigation for several hours, according to Sound Transit spokesman Scott Thompson. All of the trains from Lakewood and Tacoma are affected, he said.

Buses were sent to Puyallup to take passengers to Federal Way, where people can board buses to Seattle.

Visit Sound Transit’s website for updates, including a list of all lines affected and bus routes to use instead.

On northbound Interstate 5, traffic was backed up 6 miles between South 188th Street (before Southcenter mall) and South 272nd Street in Federal Way.