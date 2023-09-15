Thousands of Tacomans, joined by rail fans from miles around, will slake their curiosity this weekend by exploring Sound Transit’s new Tacoma Link Hilltop Extension.

Streetcar service begins Saturday around 11 a.m., to seven new stations in a 2.4-mile corridor. Destinations include the downtown theater district, two medical centers, the Hilltop and Stadium neighborhoods, and Wright Park. New apartments have arrived in recent years, and 2,000 to 4,000 people a day are expected to ride.

These new tracks connect to the original T Line built in 2003 from Tacoma Dome Station to downtown, and sometime around 2040 they’ll extend 3½ miles west to Tacoma Community College.

Fares are $2 per ride, or $4 for day passes. Low-income ORCA Lift fare card holders can travel for $1 per trip, while people aged 18 or younger ride free.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 10 a.m. at the Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center, 1105 Martin Luther King Jr. Way S. There will be a ribbon-cutting, speeches and performances by the TUPAC Dancers and Northwest Sinfonietta. Tour guides will ride the trains. Portraits of local people will be featured for two months in the stations.

Visitors can reach the T Line on some major bus routes, such as Pierce Transit 16 from west Tacoma to downtown, Pierce Transit 500 from Federal Way to downtown, or Sound Transit 594 to Tacoma Dome Station from either Seattle or Lakewood. Tacoma Dome Station also provides more than 2,800 free park-and-ride stalls.

The Hilltop extension was approved by voters as part of the regional Sound Transit 2 sales-tax increase in 2008. Construction was finished a year late for $283 million, or $65 million over budget. Prolonged street and sidewalk excavations frustrated many businesses and residents, and the Hilltop area was already stressed by losing Black residents and businesses to rising land prices, similar to Seattle’s Central District.

To go with its longer trackway, Sound Transit purchased five Brookville rail cars, built in Pennsylvania. They’ll cruise at 25 mph in a median of MLK Way, matching Tacoma’s arterial road speed limit.

The T Line will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, from 7:20 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Trains will arrive every 12 minutes during most hours and Saturdays, and 20 minutes apart on nights and Sundays.