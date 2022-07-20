A tile replacement job at Columbia City Station will be finished four days early, allowing Sound Transit to restore normal service Thursday morning, so trains will again arrive every 10 minutes through South Seattle.

That will improve capacity and convenience between Stadium Station and Angle Lake, including trips to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Trains south of Stadium Station have been limited to 20-minute frequency, as they take turns detouring around the northbound platform at Columbia City, which was originally to reopen July 25.

This good news arrives in time for three Seattle Mariners baseball games and a Sounders FC match this weekend, along with the Capitol Hill Block Party, where thousands will arrive by train.

Brooke Belman, interim Sound Transit CEO, thanked passengers for their patience in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of the construction crew, we are able to resume regular service earlier than we had originally planned,” she wrote.

Yellow tiles at the platform edges were cracking and flaking away after only 13 years, sooner than expected. If not fixed, they could cause slipping and tripping hazards. Sound Transit is replacing them with larger tiles fastened by screws and not just adhesives.

Trains between Northgate and Stadium stations have still arrived every 10 minutes since the tile job began July 11. Another round of tile replacement, at the southbound Columbia City platform, will cause detours Aug. 19 to Sept. 1.

Similar repairs are planned next year at nearby Othello and Rainier Beach stations, ahead of regional expansions to Federal Way, Lynnwood and Redmond by 2024 that will bring more people onto trains.

This fall, 3 miles of worn-out overhead power wires will be replaced between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard stations, disrupting service now to reduce train stalls in the future, the agency says.